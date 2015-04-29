Righetti High Basketball Standouts Matthew and Aaron Laflin to Sign with UC Merced

The Laflin family scored a two-point slam dunk with both brothers signing to join the UC Merced Basketball Program next week.

Righetti High School standouts Aaron and Matthew will make the commitments at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 on campus. Both earned scholarships, grants and will receive financial aid, according to Athletic Director Joe Graack.

The brothers say they are “excited and can’t wait” to continue their basketball careers and educations at UC Merced.

“I want to thank my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be the player and person I am today,’’ Aaron Laflin said. “My parents deserve all the credit throughout this process because of their dedication and support.’’

Matthew Laflin agreed.

“I’d like thank our parents and family for everything they have done for us,’’ he said. “Their unconditional love and support have been amazing throughout our high school careers. I’d also like to thank our coaches and teammates for driving us to get better every day.’’

