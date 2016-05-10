Righetti High School Film Festival to Show Off Best of Student Cinema

The 19th annual Righetti High School Film Festival will allow the public to see what award-winning flicks high school students are capable of making.

The community tradition kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, inside the gym on campus, 941 Foster Road.

The student-produced movies include documentaries, love stories, comedies, adventures and much more. The film- making process involved screen plays, sharing ideas and specialized video and computer work.

Students organized and will operate the entire event.

“They do it all,’’ said teacher Robert Garcia. “They learned about commitment, deadlines, creativity, how to work with others and many other useful skills.’’

The festival will also feature movie tickets, popcorn, pizza, baked goods and soft drinks, thanks to help from parents and local businesses. Prizes and awards will be part of the fun too.

Awards are given in several categories, including best director, editor, cinematography, screenplay and show; audience choice; and teacher’s choice.

Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for non-students. Proceeds from the event will help fund scholarships for students.

There is plenty of parking.

For more information, contact Garcia at [email protected].

— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.