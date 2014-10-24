Righetti High School Lockdown Blamed on Altercations

An altercation at Righetti High School on Friday prompted a lockdown of the Orcutt campus that lasted for slightly more than an hour.

The incident began with a small altercation between two students earlier Friday, leading to “a larger disruption where food was thrown,” according to a statement from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

The lockdown started about 12:50 p.m. and was lifted about 1:55 p.m., a district spokesman said.

Teachers were advised to step outside their classrooms during passing periods to show a presence amid the heightened tension on campus.

No injuries were reported, officials added.

Righetti High officials will work with the campus school resource officer to determine the cause the original fight.

Parents were advised of the lockdown, officials added.

District officials said they would not release additional information at this time.

The lockdown came as news began spreading about a shooting at a high school north of Seattle.

