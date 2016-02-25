Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico to Perform Traditional Latino Music, Dance

Traditional Mexican and Latino music and dance will be preserved through celebration when the Ernest Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico hits the stage March 18-19.

The shows, which have become a community favorite, start at 7:30 p.m. inside the historic Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School, 901 S. Broadway.

Forty talented student musicians and dancers will recreate folk performances from the regions of Baja California Norte, Nuevo Leon, Jalisco, Veracruz and Revolucion.

Mariachi-style, Latin pop, rock ballets and swing-infused zoot suit songs are part of the program, too.

Seniors Yesenia Beas and Lupita Alvarado say the Big Show is an experience that shouldn’t be missed.

“It’s a time when all of our families and loved ones come together to reminisce on the heritage and culture of our ancestors,” Alvarado said. “When those big curtains rise up and the crowd is revealed that’s when we put our best foot forward. As we dance, sing and play our instruments, we begin to notice the smiles and realize it was worth all the hard work.”

Since 1975, the Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico has given more than 1,500 performances for local schools, civic organizations and community groups throughout the Central Coast.

Tickets can be purchased at Student Business Offices at Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria High Schools. Advance sale tickets are $10 for all age groups. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $12.

​— Kenny Klein is the public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.