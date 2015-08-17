Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 11:29 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Righetti High School Mourns Death of Teacher Deanna Byrne

English teacher Deanna Byrne died over the weekend in Ashland, Oregon, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials say

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 17, 2015 | 12:21 p.m.

Deanna Byrne

Popular Righetti High School teacher Deanna Byrne, who died over the weekend in Ashland, Oregon, was being remembered on the campus and social media on Monday.

Byrne, an Arroyo Grande resident who taught sophomore honors English and Advanced Placement literature at the school, was hired by the district in 2009.

She also led local students from Righetti and other high schools on trips to Uganda and other African nations.

Counselors were available at the Orcutt campus for students, Santa Maria Joint Union School District officials said Monday.

The district's students returned to classes for the new school year last week.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson described the loss as “tragic.”

“The contributions Deanna Byrne made to our students and education will not be forgotten,’’ Richardson said. “She will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.’’

District officials did not disclose the cause of her death.

Some students plan to hold a candlelight vigil  Monday evening near Byrne’s classroom at Righetti. 

Students also were encouraged to write notes about how she impacted their lives and post them on her classroom door.

The teens began mourning their teacher’s death on social media over the weekend, using the hashtag #RIPMrsByrne.

“I never even had her as a teacher, but she went out of her way to ask me how I was. You'll be missed dearly,” one student posted.

"My head is spinning right now. Thank you for teaching me so much, for expanding my horizons & perspectives, for challenging me to go higher," a different teen said.

“She just showed us this on Friday. You’re gone and I’m hurting so bad,” another student wrote.

The prose on a picture said, “It came to me that every time I lose a student, they take a piece of my heart with them And every new student who comes into my life gives me a piece of their heart so if I live long enough all the components of my heart will be ‘student’ and I will become as generous and loving as they are.”

Righetti staff reached out via social media to students and graduates mourning Byrne’s death. 

“You are so strong, as individuals yes, but as a group, as warriors,  you know no bounds. You know loss and recovery, and resilience,” teacher Geri Coats posted.

“Remember, the best you can do is to continue to do your best. You are her legacy, and worthy of that cause. Be who she knew you could be,” Coats said in later post.

Survivors include her husband Chris and two children, Brendan and Jennifer.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 