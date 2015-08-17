Righetti High School Mourns Death of Teacher Deanna Byrne

Advice

English teacher Deanna Byrne died over the weekend in Ashland, Oregon, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District officials say

Popular Righetti High School teacher Deanna Byrne, who died over the weekend in Ashland, Oregon, was being remembered on the campus and social media on Monday.

Byrne, an Arroyo Grande resident who taught sophomore honors English and Advanced Placement literature at the school, was hired by the district in 2009.

She also led local students from Righetti and other high schools on trips to Uganda and other African nations.

Counselors were available at the Orcutt campus for students, Santa Maria Joint Union School District officials said Monday.

The district's students returned to classes for the new school year last week.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Richardson described the loss as “tragic.”

“The contributions Deanna Byrne made to our students and education will not be forgotten,’’ Richardson said. “She will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.’’

District officials did not disclose the cause of her death.

Some students plan to hold a candlelight vigil Monday evening near Byrne’s classroom at Righetti.

Students also were encouraged to write notes about how she impacted their lives and post them on her classroom door.

The teens began mourning their teacher’s death on social media over the weekend, using the hashtag #RIPMrsByrne.

“I never even had her as a teacher, but she went out of her way to ask me how I was. You'll be missed dearly,” one student posted.

"My head is spinning right now. Thank you for teaching me so much, for expanding my horizons & perspectives, for challenging me to go higher," a different teen said.

“She just showed us this on Friday. You’re gone and I’m hurting so bad,” another student wrote.

The prose on a picture said, “It came to me that every time I lose a student, they take a piece of my heart with them And every new student who comes into my life gives me a piece of their heart so if I live long enough all the components of my heart will be ‘student’ and I will become as generous and loving as they are.”

Righetti staff reached out via social media to students and graduates mourning Byrne’s death.

“You are so strong, as individuals yes, but as a group, as warriors, you know no bounds. You know loss and recovery, and resilience,” teacher Geri Coats posted.

“Remember, the best you can do is to continue to do your best. You are her legacy, and worthy of that cause. Be who she knew you could be,” Coats said in later post.

Survivors include her husband Chris and two children, Brendan and Jennifer.

