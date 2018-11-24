Righetti Loses to No. 1 Tulare Union in CIF Central Section D2 Final

Football

Tulare Union's one-two punch of quarterback Nathan Lamb and running back David Dailey were double trouble for the Righetti football team in the CIF Central Section Division 2 final on Friday night.

Lamb threw five touchdown passes and Dailey rushed for 208 yards and a score to lead top-seeded Tulare Union to a 45-30 victory for its second straight section championship at Bob Mathias Stadium.

Righetti reached the championship in its first year in the Central Section. The Warriors ended the year at 10-3. Tulare Union is 13-0.

Lamb threw four of his TD passes in the second half to break the game open.

Righetti trailed 17-7 at halftime.

“We had to pick our poison,” Righetti coach Tony Payne told reporters after the game on defending against the rush or the pass.

It became 31-7 after Lamb threw a pair of TD passes to Julian Espinoza and Randy Johnson.

He combined with Darius Baker for two more in the fourth quarter.

Righetti got two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Brandon Giddings and Aaron Solis and Kidasi Nepa scored on runs.