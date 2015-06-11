Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:28 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Righetti High Schools Celebrate Graduation

For the first time in recent history, the three campuses hold simultaneous commencement ceremonies

Rafael Camacho and Natalia Zaragoza are all smiles Thursday while awaiting the start of Pioneer Valley High School’s graduation ceremony.
Rafael Camacho and Natalia Zaragoza are all smiles Thursday while awaiting the start of Pioneer Valley High School’s graduation ceremony. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 11, 2015 | 6:30 p.m.

Santa Maria grad
Carlos Alonso speaks during Santa Maria High School's graduation on Thursday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Hundreds of Santa Maria Valley seniors celebrated their high school careers during simultaneous ceremonies Thursday afternoon.

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2015 at Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools started at 1 p.m. in the football stadium on each campus, the first time in recent history the schools held their ceremonies at the same time.

In all, the three campuses accounted for 1,500 graduates, with Pioneer Valley boasting the largest class at 570 Panthers.

In Orcutt, Righetti had about 465 Warriors graduating while the district’s oldest high school, Santa Maria, celebrated 441 graduating Saints.

This was the 122nd commencement for Santa Maria High School, the valley’s oldest high school.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District celebration got under way Wednesday when Delta High School bid farewell to 240 graduates.

The graduations will be recorded by TSM Productions of Santa Maria with the videos posted to the district's website, available by clicking here, where they can downloaded for free.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Righetti grad
Righetti High School graduates line up to receive diplomas on Thursday during their commencement ceremony on the football field. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 