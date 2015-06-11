Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley and Righetti High Schools Celebrate Graduation

For the first time in recent history, the three campuses hold simultaneous commencement ceremonies

Hundreds of Santa Maria Valley seniors celebrated their high school careers during simultaneous ceremonies Thursday afternoon.

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2015 at Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley high schools started at 1 p.m. in the football stadium on each campus, the first time in recent history the schools held their ceremonies at the same time.

In all, the three campuses accounted for 1,500 graduates, with Pioneer Valley boasting the largest class at 570 Panthers.

In Orcutt, Righetti had about 465 Warriors graduating while the district’s oldest high school, Santa Maria, celebrated 441 graduating Saints.

This was the 122nd commencement for Santa Maria High School, the valley’s oldest high school.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District celebration got under way Wednesday when Delta High School bid farewell to 240 graduates.

The graduations will be recorded by TSM Productions of Santa Maria with the videos posted to the district's website, available by clicking here, where they can downloaded for free.

