Righetti Runs Rampant in Second Half Against San Marcos

Righetti scored ten goals in the second half en route to a 15-5 non-league water polo victory over San Marcos on Thursday at Righetti.
The Royals kept things close in the first half, trailing 5-3 entering the break. Foul trouble was San Marcos' ultimate undoing, and things fell apart in the second half in which they were outscored 10-2.
Sam Fuller scored three goals for the Royals while Lorenzo Bertocco and Trevor Ricci each added one.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.