Righetti Student Kush Patel Wins Gates Scholarship

By Kenny Klein for Righetti High School | May 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Kush Patel
Kush Patel

Righetti High School senior Kush Patel was recently selected as a Gates Scholar, making him one in 300 of more than 28,700 applicants nationwide.

Patel will receive the Gates Scholarship to pay for the funding cost of attendance that is not covered by financial aid. Patel, Righetti’s salutatorian, ranks in the top 1 percent of his class with a 4.6 GPA. He plans to attend Brown University and major in neuroscience.

“I am extremely humbled and blessed to be in this position,’’ Patel said. “I owe a debt of gratitude to the Gates Foundation, my counselor, teachers, friends, and my wonderful family.

“I want to specially thank my grandfather in India. He wanted to pursue a college education when he was young but could not afford to do so. I thank the man above for letting me do what my grandfather could not.

“This scholarship in an investment in me and I promise to give back to my community."

Patel moved to the United States from India in 2014. English is not his first language.

Gates Scholars have mastered academic achievement and left indelible marks on their high school communities.

Patel’s community service included Food Bank of Santa Maria, Marian Hospital, Desi Home Care (elderly), Scrutiny Non-Profit Surgical Camp in India, and tutoring peers.

In addition to playing varsity golf and tennis, Patel was a member of the Key Club, CSF president, and Future Leaders of America.

“It has been a pleasure working with Kush,’’ said Norma Hernandez, Patel’s school counselor. “He has proven that hard work and dedication pay off and takes you closer to your goals.’’

— Kenny Klein for Righetti High School.

 

