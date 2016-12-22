Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:17 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Righetti Takes Down Another Top Team to Reach TOC Gold Final

Warriors knock off Bishop Montgomery, play Ventura for championship; Santa Barbara edged by Buena in overtime

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 22, 2016 | 11:22 p.m.

Crunch time in a basketball game is the best time for Righetti’s Danita Estorga.

The senior forward scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the fourth period, rallying the Warriors to a 57-56 win over Bishop Montgomery that puts them in the Gold Division championship game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

Righetti will play Ventura for the title Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Santa Barbara High’s J.R. Richards Gym.

Ventura advanced to its third straight championship game with 56-45 win over Orange Lutheran. The Cougars have finished second the last two years.

Ventura is trying to become the first school to win the girls volleyball and basketball TOC’s in the same school year. The Cougars won the volleyball tournament in October.

(TOURNAMENT SCORES, SCHEDULE)

They’ll have to get past a tough Righetti squad that never backed down against Bishop Montgomery, the No. 6-ranked team in Division 1A.

Righetti’s run to the title game has included wins over Buena, the No. 4 team in 1A, and North Torrance, No. 16 in 1AA. Ventura is ninth in Division 1AA. The Warriors are second in Division 2A.

Alijah Paquet led Righetti’s three-point shooting attack, making three of the team’s seven bonus shots for nine points. Ashley Reynoso scored seven, including three clutch free throws in the fourth quarter.

Bishop Montgomery was led by Jess Malazarte’s 18 points and Nicole Hayase’s 17 points. Samantha Isozaki hit a trio of three-pointers for nine points.

In the other semifinal, Ventura followed its same pattern: race out to an early lead and never look back.  The Cougars outscored Orange Lutheran 20-7 in the first quarter behind Svannah Page’s nine points. She finished with 18. Aubrey Knight led the team with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Kylie Edwards scored 19 points for Orange Lutheran.

Buena 48, Santa Barbara 47, OT

The Dons missed a layup with eight seconds to go in the overtime and lost for the second time against the Bulldogs this month in a tournament.

Kristen Sullivan of the Dons sent the game into overtime by hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer in the fourth quarter. She made five triples in the game for a team-high 15 points.

"We told the kids that one lay-up didn't cost us the game," Santa Barbara assistant coach Carlina Gonzalez said. "The several lay-ups we missed in the first quarter was the bigger issue."

Santa Barbara trailed 13-2 after the first quarter.

Cassandra Gordon had 10 points, Anais Jimenez scored nine and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Kimberly Gebhardt had 11 boards for the Dons.

The Dons close out the tournament against Huntington Beach Edison at 10:30 a.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 