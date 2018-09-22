Righetti’s Running Game Too Much For Dos Puebos, 34-14

Football

Dos Pueblos got a heavy dose of Adan Solis on offense and a tough Righetti defense and suffered a 34-14 loss to the Warriors in an intersectional football game on Friday in Santa Maria.

Solis rushed for 224 yards on 29 carries to lead a Righetti ground game that pounded out 385 yards.

The Warriors' defense rose to the occasion and limited DP's rushing attack, holding it to a season-low 149 yards. Eighty of those yards game on a run by Eric Lopez that put the Chargers on the board in the second quarter. He finished with 103 yards on 12 carries. Five other running backs combined for just 44 yards

DP's other touchdown came on a 7-yard run by Jayson Miranda at 8:08 of the third quarter. That closed the gap to 21-14, but Righetti answered with a 10-yard run by Kidasi Nepa at the 5:03 mark of the quarter.

Nepa put the game away for Righetti by breaking off a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Righetti improves to 5-1 while DP is now 3-2.



