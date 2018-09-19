Riley Borchardt Carries Cate to Sweep Over Santa Clara

Girls Volleyball

A strong overall performance from junior setter Riley Borchardt led the Cate girls volleyball team to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-19 sweep over Santa Clara in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.



'Riley Borchardt did an exceptional job tonight in all rotations," coach Greg Novack said. "Riley not only dished out sets to her team, she also picked up six aces, nabbed three kills and passed a 3.0."

Elise Guerrand-Hermes and junior Maya Blattberg both had 8 kills apiece to lead the attack.

"They were able to produce most of their points hitting down line," Novack said.



"Overall, we had a solid performance from everyone on the team, each player came in and contributed," he added. "This game set the bar for how we need to play for the rest of the season."

The Rams (3-0 in league) play at Carpinteria in a non-league match on Thursday.

