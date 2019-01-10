Pixel Tracker

Water Polo

Riley Christen is Clutch in Goal for San Marcos in Win Over Orange Lutheran

Cassidy Miller Click to view larger
Cassidy Miller scored four goals for San Marcos in a 9-8 win against Orange Lutheran. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 10, 2019 | 10:30 p.m.

San Marcos water polo goalie Riley Christen made a game-saving block with four seconds left in regulation time to preserve a 9-8 victory over Orange Lutheran in a battle of CIF-SS Division 1 top-10 teams on Thursday night at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Orange Lutheran is ranked third and San Marcos is ninth.

Christen made a total of eight saves. She had another huge save at the end of the second quarter.

"The junior played a great game and continues to improve on each outing," said coach Chuckie Roth.

Junior Cassidy Miller led the San Marcos attack with four goals, Hannah Meyer had two and Fiona Kuesis, Claire Kronen and Ella Prentice added one apiece

"Orange Lutheran is a great team and well coached, it was a great challenge for us," Roth said. "Whenever we can get a top 10 opponent to come to Santa Barbara it is always a competitive game."

The Royals will face another top-ranked team in their first game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Friday, taking on No. 6 Mater Dei at Santa Barbara High.

