Riley Moore’s Goal Lifts SBCC Women Past Chaffey

Soccer

SBCC scored a pair of second-half goals on Tuesday to rally past Chaffey 2-1 in a non-conference women’s soccer match at Rancho Cucamonga.

The Panthers (3-1-2) took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the first half. In the 55th minute, Ashlee Schouten tied it with her second goal of the year on an assist from Isabella Viana.

Riley Moore notched her third goal and second game-winner in the 72nd minute, taking a pass from Viana and beating the keeper. Viana leads SBCC (3-2-1) in scoring with 18 points (7 goals, 4 assists).

Holly Telliard tied her career high with 10 saves.

“We came back very well after conceding the PK,” said coach John Sisterson. “We played well in the second half and created a number of chances. Jessica Salas came in and played quite well on defense in her first college game.”

The Vaqueros will host Taft on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

