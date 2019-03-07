Rinaldi Brothers Lead Carpinteria Boys to CCL Track Win

Track & Field

Carpinteria split its Citrus Coast League dual-meet track & field opener on Thursday, topping Malibu 74-42 in the boys meet and getting edged 70-63 in the 16-event girls meet. Malibu captured the girls meet by winning the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay. Sophomore Vincent Rinaldi won the 100 in 11.34 while junior Victor Rinaldi took the 400 by three seconds in 53.10. The brothers teamed with Solomon Nahooikaika and Evan George to win the 4x400. Ytxzae Enriquez was first in the 1600 and 3200 and Isaac De Alba had a season best of 44-6 1/4 to easily win the shot put. On the girls side, Shaylah Alvarez swept the long and triple jump to pace Carpinteria. Josie Gordon won the 100 meters in 13.69 while Kendra Meza took the 400 meters.

