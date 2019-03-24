Rincon Classic Takes Local Surfers’ Board Games to Next Level

Storied Rincon Point serves as dramatic backdrop for more than 220 surfers competing for wave of titles

More than 220 surfers of all ages participated over the weekend in the annual Rincon Classic at Rincon Point. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The annual Rincon Classic brought talented wave riders to scenic Rincon Point over the weekend, making for mesmerizing viewing from the legendary surf spot.

More than 220 surfers in the locals-only contest participated in multiple heats. Surfers ranging in age from Gremlin (11 and under) to Legend (55 and over) were able to ride some big waves at the competition’s final events Sunday.

In 1979, Jeff White and Roger Nance founded the Rincon Classic at the Santa Barbara-Ventura county line east of Carpinteria.

Area surfer and contest director Chris Keet restarted the competition in 2001 after a period of dormancy since the 1996 gathering.

Keet’s company, Surf Happens, puts on the event, as well as coaching and surfing camps.

“The Rincon Classic is one of the oldest and most revered surfing contests in California, and actually in the world,” he told Noozhawk. “People like to participate because it is a multigenerational event where lifelong friends can catch up, and sometimes three generations of locals all surf in the same event.

“Plus ... it is the most iconic point in North America,” he added.

A mix of amateur and professional surfers descended on Rincon Point, along with a large cheering crowd relaxing on the sandy shore. It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon, and many spectators enjoyed a picnic and other activities while watching the well-formed waves and athletes.

“Surfers from around the globe come and surf at Rincon every winter, but this weekend is a weekend for the locals — the people who call the area home and the tight-knit group of surfers who work, live and surf here, many of which grew up here, raise their kids here and grow old here,” Keet said.

“In this fast-paced, interconnected age where people are tuned to their screens and it seems that connection and being close to one another is far away, our hometown and the surfing community keeps its roots watered by the natural flow of the ocean that brings us together each year.”

Top surfers in the contest were the Coffin brothers — Parker and Conner, who have been surfing the Rincon Classic since 2002. The two are among the world’s best wave riders.

“They are the resident pros from Ventura and Santa Barbara who own the point on any given day,” Keet said.

Multiple heats ran all day Saturday, leading up to the finals and other events Sunday. The SIMA Classic Awards Ceremony was held afterward at Padaro Beach Grill in Carpinteria.

“It is going to be the perfect weekend with good weather, winds and a building swell Saturday into Sunday — a nirvana, an oasis that is right in our backyard,” Keet said.

Channel Islands Surfboards was the main sponsor.

