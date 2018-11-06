Ring in Holidays at Fratelli’s Winter Concert, On This Shining Night

Fratelli, a Men’s Chorus, will ring in the season with their latest holiday concert, On This Shining Night, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Fratelli, chorus of gay men and their allies, will share the stage at the First United Methodist Church with special guests the Ding-Dons from Santa Barbara High School and performer Rod Lathim.

With the direction of Zack Thomas Wilde, Fratelli’s humor and harmony offers a musical experience inspiring compassion, pride and activism. Wilde founded Fratelli in 2015 and has spread the group’s positivity and passion for activism.

“This is the time of year when everyone is filled with the spirit of the season, making our holiday concerts among our favorites of the year,” said Wilde. “Everyone is welcome to join us for this festive experience and kick off the season.”

In addition to its holiday and spring concerts, Fratelli has performed at the Pacific Pride Festival, Jewish Film Festival, the Vigil for the Montecito Mudslide Victims, United Nations Association of Santa Barbara’s September 11th Commemorative Concert and UCSB’s Pride Celebration.

Tickets for On This Shining Night are available online and (cash only) at the door. General admission is $20; tickets for children and college students with ID are $12.

For more information, visit www.fratelliamenschorus.org.

— Angel Pacheco for Fratelli, A Men's Chorus.