Tuesday, November 6 , 2018, 2:14 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Ring in Holidays at Fratelli’s Winter Concert, On This Shining Night

Guest performers include Santa Barbara High’s Ding-Dons and Rod Lathim

Fratelli, a Men’s Chorus, presents On this Shining Night Dec. 10.
Fratelli, a Men’s Chorus, presents On this Shining Night Dec. 10. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for Fratelli, A Men's Chorus | November 6, 2018 | 12:39 p.m.

Fratelli, a Men’s Chorus, will ring in the season with their latest holiday concert, On This Shining Night, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Fratelli, chorus of gay men and their allies, will share the stage at the First United Methodist Church with special guests the Ding-Dons from Santa Barbara High School and performer Rod Lathim.

With the direction of Zack Thomas Wilde, Fratelli’s humor and harmony offers a musical experience inspiring compassion, pride and activism. Wilde founded Fratelli in 2015 and has spread the group’s positivity and passion for activism.

“This is the time of year when everyone is filled with the spirit of the season, making our holiday concerts among our favorites of the year,” said Wilde. “Everyone is welcome to join us for this festive experience and kick off the season.”

In addition to its holiday and spring concerts, Fratelli has performed at the Pacific Pride Festival, Jewish Film Festival, the Vigil for the Montecito Mudslide Victims, United Nations Association of Santa Barbara’s September 11th Commemorative Concert and UCSB’s Pride Celebration.

Tickets for On This Shining Night are available online and (cash only) at the door. General admission is $20; tickets for children and college students with ID are $12.

For more information, visit www.fratelliamenschorus.org.

Angel Pacheco for Fratelli, A Men's Chorus.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 