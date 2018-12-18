Pixel Tracker

Ring in 2019 With Santa Barbara Symphony’s Motown Take on New Year’s Eve Pops

By Jennifer Zacharias for The Santa Barbara Symphony | December 18, 2018 | 3:25 p.m.
American Idol finalist Michael Lynche will join the Santa Barbara Symphony‘s New Year’s Eve Pops concert. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Symphony continues its beloved tradition of New Year’s Eve Pops, this year featuring the magic of the music from Motown, with Dancing in the Streets: The Music of Motown and More, a symphonic tribute to motown, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec 31, at the Granada Theatre.

Bob Bernhardt returns as guest conductor for this New Year’s Eve tradition. This year, concert also features the soulful vocals of three artists: American Idol finalist Michael Lynche; Broadway veteran Chester Gregory, who has starred on Broadway as Berry Gordy in Motown the Musical, and toured nationally with Dreamgirls and Sister Act; and New York City-based vocalist and songwriter Shayna Steele.

Alongside the Santa Barbara Symphony, the vocalists will perform authentic arrangements and favorites including “Dancing in the Street,” “Let’s Groove Tonight” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” channeling such Motown artists asMarvin Gaye, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Stevie Wonder.

Bernhardt is the principal pops conductor of the Grand Rapids Symphony, and Louisville Orchestra, as well as the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera, where he was music director for 19 seasons.

For more than 25 seasons, Bernhardt has served as a frequent guest of the Boston Pops, which he first conducted at the invitation of John Williams.

He has been a regular guest conductor of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony, Detroit Symphony, Cincinnati Pops, Pittsburgh Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Houston Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Grand Rapids Symphony and Las Vegas Philharmonic.

For tickets, call the Granada Box Office at 805-899-2222. For more about the Santa Barbara Symphony, visit www.thesymphony.org/.

— Jennifer Zacharias for The Santa Barbara Symphony.

 

