Ringo Starr Cancels Thursday Night’s Show at Chumash Casino Resort

Ringo Starr, the former Beatles drummer who is touring with “His All-Starr Band,” has canceled Thursday night’s performance at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

Starr deeply regrets that due to illness he will unfortunately be unable to perform. While he hopes to be able to reschedule his show sometime in the future, no date has been set.

All tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded to the card on file within five to seven business days. For any refunds on cash transactions, please visit the Club Chumash desk. If you paid cash for tickets, please return to Chumash Casino Resort to collect your refund.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online by clicking here.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.