Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:26 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Ringo Starr Shines Over Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band perform in Paso Robles.
Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band perform in Paso Robles.  (Gary Lambert photo)
By Gary Lambert, Noozhawk Contributor | October 12, 2015 | 10:11 a.m.

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band are back on tour again and visited the Central Coast for a show. 

This year’s line-up is like 2014’s tour that features Steve Lukather (Toto), Richard Page (Mr.Mister), Gregg Rolie (Journey/Santana), Todd Rundgren and Gregg Bissonette which are on the 2015 Fall tour. 

The evening was incredible at Vina Robles with a stellar performance from Ringo and the All-Starr Band, as they shared the spotlight throughout the evening. 

The All-Starr Band shook the stage as Gregg Rolie performed Santana’s “Black Magic Woman,” which brought everyone to their feet, and Steve Lukather's “Africa” did the same. 

Richard Page performed “Broken Wings” which brought another standing ovation, and Todd Rundgren and Gregg Bissonette also had their moment on stage with brilliant performances. 

Ringo Starr’s musical chops were also impressive, though often underplayed by critics, and his “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help From My Friends” were spot on. 

The band backs Ringo on all of his songs including The Beatles tracks “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Boys,” “Yellow Submarine,” and “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

At the age of 75, he’s still got the charm, wit, and personality that made him the Beatle who received the most fan letters, but he’s one dimensional as a singer and only has one move as a dancer.

It’s swinging his arms back and forth in a happy-go-lucky manner, but still, how could you not love a man who promotes peace and love?

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band perform in Paso Robles. Click to view larger
Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band perform in Paso Robles.  (Gary Lambert photo)

This spring was Ringo Starr’s 18th studio release, Postcards From Paradise, which features 11 original tracks. It is his first album to include a song written and recorded by Ringo and his current All-Starr Band. 

Postcards From Paradise was produced by Ringo and recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, Calif. On April 18, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he was honored with the Award for Musical Excellence.                                          

Setlist for the Vina Robles Amphitheater: 

Matchbox 
(Carl Perkins cover)
It Don't Come Easy 
(Ringo Starr song)
Island in the Sun 
(Ringo Starr song)
I Saw the Light 
(Todd Rundgren cover; lead vocals by Todd Rundgren)
Evil Ways 
(Willie Bobo cover; lead vocals by Gregg Rolie)
Rosanna 
(Toto cover; lead vocals by Steve Lukather)
Kyrie 
(Mr. Mister cover; lead vocals by Richard Page)
Bang the Drum All Day 
(Todd Rundgren cover; lead vocals by Todd Rundgren)
Boys 
(The Shirelles cover)
Don't Pass Me By 
(The Beatles cover)
Yellow Submarine 
(The Beatles cover)
Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen 
(Santana cover; lead vocals by Gregg Rolie)
You're Sixteen 
(Johnny Burnette cover)
I'm the Greatest 
(Ringo Starr song)
Anthem 
(Ringo Starr song)
You Are Mine 
(Richard Page cover; lead vocals by Richard Page )
Africa 
(Toto cover; lead vocals by Steve Lukather)
Oye como va 
(Tito Puente cover; lead vocals by Gregg Rolie)
I Wanna Be Your Man 
(The Beatles cover)
Love Is the Answer 
(Utopia cover; lead vocals by Todd Rundgren)
Broken Wings 
(Mr. Mister cover; lead vocals by Richard Page)
Hold the Line 
(Toto cover)
Photograph 
(Ringo Starr song)
Act Naturally 
(Buck Owens cover)
With a Little Help From My Friends 
(The Beatles cover)
Give Peace a Chance 
(Plastic Ono Band cover)

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 