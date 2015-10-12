Ringo Starr Shines Over Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles

Advice

Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band are back on tour again and visited the Central Coast for a show.

This year’s line-up is like 2014’s tour that features Steve Lukather (Toto), Richard Page (Mr.Mister), Gregg Rolie (Journey/Santana), Todd Rundgren and Gregg Bissonette which are on the 2015 Fall tour.

The evening was incredible at Vina Robles with a stellar performance from Ringo and the All-Starr Band, as they shared the spotlight throughout the evening.

The All-Starr Band shook the stage as Gregg Rolie performed Santana’s “Black Magic Woman,” which brought everyone to their feet, and Steve Lukather's “Africa” did the same.

Richard Page performed “Broken Wings” which brought another standing ovation, and Todd Rundgren and Gregg Bissonette also had their moment on stage with brilliant performances.

Ringo Starr’s musical chops were also impressive, though often underplayed by critics, and his “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help From My Friends” were spot on.

The band backs Ringo on all of his songs including The Beatles tracks “I Wanna Be Your Man,” “Boys,” “Yellow Submarine,” and “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

At the age of 75, he’s still got the charm, wit, and personality that made him the Beatle who received the most fan letters, but he’s one dimensional as a singer and only has one move as a dancer.

It’s swinging his arms back and forth in a happy-go-lucky manner, but still, how could you not love a man who promotes peace and love?

This spring was Ringo Starr’s 18th studio release, Postcards From Paradise, which features 11 original tracks. It is his first album to include a song written and recorded by Ringo and his current All-Starr Band.

Postcards From Paradise was produced by Ringo and recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, Calif. On April 18, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he was honored with the Award for Musical Excellence.

Setlist for the Vina Robles Amphitheater:

Matchbox

(Carl Perkins cover)

It Don't Come Easy

(Ringo Starr song)

Island in the Sun

(Ringo Starr song)

I Saw the Light

(Todd Rundgren cover; lead vocals by Todd Rundgren)

Evil Ways

(Willie Bobo cover; lead vocals by Gregg Rolie)

Rosanna

(Toto cover; lead vocals by Steve Lukather)

Kyrie

(Mr. Mister cover; lead vocals by Richard Page)

Bang the Drum All Day

(Todd Rundgren cover; lead vocals by Todd Rundgren)

Boys

(The Shirelles cover)

Don't Pass Me By

(The Beatles cover)

Yellow Submarine

(The Beatles cover)

Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen

(Santana cover; lead vocals by Gregg Rolie)

You're Sixteen

(Johnny Burnette cover)

I'm the Greatest

(Ringo Starr song)

Anthem

(Ringo Starr song)

You Are Mine

(Richard Page cover; lead vocals by Richard Page )

Africa

(Toto cover; lead vocals by Steve Lukather)

Oye como va

(Tito Puente cover; lead vocals by Gregg Rolie)

I Wanna Be Your Man

(The Beatles cover)

Love Is the Answer

(Utopia cover; lead vocals by Todd Rundgren)

Broken Wings

(Mr. Mister cover; lead vocals by Richard Page)

Hold the Line

(Toto cover)

Photograph

(Ringo Starr song)

Act Naturally

(Buck Owens cover)

With a Little Help From My Friends

(The Beatles cover)

Give Peace a Chance

(Plastic Ono Band cover)

— Gary Lambert is a Noozhawk contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.