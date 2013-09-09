Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

RingRevenue Continues to Dial Up Massive Revenue, Employee Growth

Santa Barbara-based call-to-click software company plans further expansion to keep up with client demand, with a focus on tapping local talent

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 9, 2013 | 7:49 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based RingRevenue is growing at a rate that even CEO Jason Spievak hadn’t fully anticipated.

To be sure, Spievak understands the value and significance of the marketing automation software company he helped found in 2007, which essentially better informs advertisers how customers came to find and employ their services. 

RingRevenue has clocked 650 percent revenue growth in the past two years.

What he slightly underestimated was how quickly the employee ranks have doubled and the size of office space needed to accommodate such a boom.

Earlier this year, RingRevenue moved from a 3,000-square-foot space at State and Figueroa streets to 17,000 square feet at 1025 Chapala St. to accommodate hiring twice the number of employees — putting the total at 60.

Sitting in a first-floor office in the laid-back open space on a recent afternoon, Spievak told Noozhawk the company has already leased and begun renovating the upstairs second floor of what used to house Brown & Brown Insurance Services.

“We’ll take over the whole building,” he said.

RingRevenue expects to double its number of employees again within the next three to five years, when company executives most likely will be rooting around once more for a larger space.

It's not a bad problem to have.

“We’ve been head down growing here,” Spievak said. “We track calls like clicks. And nobody else does it. We saw that there was a very significant problem.”

Spievak and a team of fellow technology executives and UC Santa Barbara graduates created the company after identifying a need for advertisers to see real-time returns on their investments through inbound call monitoring. Many current RingRevenue employees played essential roles in starting the formerly the publicly held CallWave that is now a private company renamed Fuze Box.

RingRevenue’s patented cloud-based platform has been helped in no small part by the “click to call” option provided by smartphones.

“What makes it really powerful is the growth of mobile,” chief marketing officer Eric Holmen said.

Retaining happy, healthy share-holding employees is also important at RingRevenue, where the average age of most new hires is 25 and the perks of the job include a basement bar room, catered meals and camaraderie-building special events.

The company, which has a satellite office in Boston and remote employees throughout the country and world, taps top talent out of UCSB and tries to keep each employee challenged and motivated.

Spievak said the company’s future goals include hiring for positions in marketing, sales and software and adding more Fortune 1000 companies to a list that already includes DirecTV, Liberty Mutual Insurance and others.

“We’re pleased with the growth,” Spievak said.

RingRevenue soon will open a satellite office in the Bay Area and also plans to reach a $100 million revenue rate by the end of 2015.

The rate of growth so far leads executives to believe the company will have no issue reaching the lofty goal.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 