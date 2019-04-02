Rio Mesa Tops Dos Pueblos at Spanish Hills

Dos Pueblos was beaten by Rio Mesa, 441-479, in a non-league golf match at Spanish Hills in Camarillo on Tuesday,
Luke Vigna was the low scorer for the Chargers with an 84. Evan Colborn of Rio Mesa was the medalist with a 76.
“Congrats to Rio Mesa for playing some consistent golf on a very challenging golf course," DP coach Dave De Haras said. "They combined local knowledge with good execution and that’s a tough combination to beat.”
Dos Pueblos is 7-3 overall. The Chargers play host to Cabrillo at Glen Annie Golf Course on Monday in a
Channel League match.
Dos Pueblos scores
Luke Vigna 84
Sean Yamasaki 93
John Givans 99
David Cheung 101
Scott Buie 102