High Surf, Rip Current Warning Issued for Northern Santa Barbara County Beaches

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties warning residents of elevated surf and strong rip currents Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

The hazards are highest on west and northwest-facing beaches, including Santa Maria, Lompoc and others in northern Santa Barbara County.

Elevated surf heights could reach 8 feet and rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, warned the Santa Barbara County of Emergency Management.

So-called sneaker waves can “suddenly wash beachgoers off of beaches and rock jetties,” the county said.

