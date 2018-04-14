Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:41 am | Fog 57º

 
 
 
 

Country Singer Coffey Anderson to Perform at Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

By Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark | April 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

With several country western and faith-based albums out, Coffey Anderson has charted on the Billboard 200, was a contestant on American Idol and Nashville Star, and is a YouTube star with 79,000 subscribers to his channel and 20 million views of his videos.

Anderson is blazing a trail on the country music scene and on April 28 he will chart his course for the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

Coffey Anderson and his Band will sing fan favorites like “Better Today” and “Mr. Red White and Blue” on the Sun Center Stage. The appearance is co-sponsored by The Towbes Group Inc., and Aera Energy.

Named a 2017 Hottest Country Male Nominee by Cosmopolitan magazine, Anderson leaves an impression on audiences with his charisma and Southern charm.

“Coffey Anderson and his Band are a can’t miss," said Fairpark CEO Richard Persons. "He’s fun, high-energy, and you can bet he’ll have everyone in the audience dancing before he’s done.”

Anderson’s music and videos can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. He spends much of his time touring, performing his country music and faith-based shows.

He also works as a national commercial actor with the likes of Disney, Taco Bell and Blue-Cross Blue Shield, and can be heard performing a Spanish version of Lionel Richie’s song “Hello” that was featured in a Doritos commercial.

The April 28 performance of Coffee Anderson and his Band will be featured free with paid admission to the Strawberry Festival.

Discounted admission tickets and carnival wristbands are on sale at Vallarta Supermarkets in Santa Maria, La Miramar Western Wear stores, Tortilleria Mexico restaurants or online at www.santamariafairpark.com.

— Shelly Cone for Santa Maria Fairpark.

 

