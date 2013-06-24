‘Rising Star’ Solo Singing Competition Accepting Audition Applications

Rising Star, a solo singing competition from the producers of the popular Teen Star program, will begin accepting applications on Thursday from adults in the Tri-County area who want to audition and, hopefully, compete for the top prize in a one-night showcase of vocalists on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

Auditions will be held July 26-28 at the Chumash Casino Resort, with a panel of judges selecting 12 semifinalists to take the stage on Sept. 7 and vie for a grand prize that includes $5,000, recording in a word-class studio, musical mentoring from Platinum recording artist J.R. Richards of Dishwalla, and the opportunity to perform an opening number for an upcoming featured act at the Chumash Casino Resort.

This is a search for the best singer in the popular performance genres — pop, rock, country, Broadway tunes and jazz — in the Tri-County area. Rising Star’s goal is to provide an outlet for singers ages 18 to 81 to be heard and recognized by their community for their vocal and presentation abilities as a performer.

The audition will consist of a brief interview and a short song sung a cappella before a panel of judges. Contestants should come prepared with two contrasting songs (ballad and up-tempo) and expect to sing just 16 to 32 bars.

The application deadline for residents from Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is July 22. Applicants must be 18 years or older by July 25. Applications can be found online by clicking here.

Rising Star is produced by Another Lambert Productions and presented by the Chumash Casino Resort, which has showcased the greatest legends in show business, rock and popular music.

For more information, click here or call 800.380.9110 x200.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.