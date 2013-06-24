Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:53 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

‘Rising Star’ Solo Singing Competition Accepting Audition Applications

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | June 24, 2013 | 2:45 p.m.

Rising Star, a solo singing competition from the producers of the popular Teen Star program, will begin accepting applications on Thursday from adults in the Tri-County area who want to audition and, hopefully, compete for the top prize in a one-night showcase of vocalists on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

Auditions will be held July 26-28 at the Chumash Casino Resort, with a panel of judges selecting 12 semifinalists to take the stage on Sept. 7 and vie for a grand prize that includes $5,000, recording in a word-class studio, musical mentoring from Platinum recording artist J.R. Richards of Dishwalla, and the opportunity to perform an opening number for an upcoming featured act at the Chumash Casino Resort.

This is a search for the best singer in the popular performance genres — pop, rock, country, Broadway tunes and jazz — in the Tri-County area. Rising Star’s goal is to provide an outlet for singers ages 18 to 81 to be heard and recognized by their community for their vocal and presentation abilities as a performer.

The audition will consist of a brief interview and a short song sung a cappella before a panel of judges. Contestants should come prepared with two contrasting songs (ballad and up-tempo) and expect to sing just 16 to 32 bars.

The application deadline for residents from Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is July 22. Applicants must be 18 years or older by July 25. Applications can be found online by clicking here.

Rising Star is produced by Another Lambert Productions and presented by the Chumash Casino Resort, which has showcased the greatest legends in show business, rock and popular music.

For more information, click here or call 800.380.9110 x200.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 