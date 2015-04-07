Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Riskin Partners Real Estate Team Posts Record Sales for First Quarter

Dina Landi, Rebecca Riskin and Sarah Kelly of the Riskin Partners real estate team earned the No. 1 position in the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service for dollar volume sales in 2014. (Riskin Partners photo)
By Sara Thandi for Riskin Partners | April 7, 2015

Santa Barbara residential real estate team Riskin Partners, a luxury division of Village Properties Realtors, the area’s exclusive Christies International Real Estate affiliate, has broken an all-time record, closing more than $146 million in sales in the first quarter of 2015.

Partners Rebecca Riskin, Dina Landi and Sarah Kelly earned the No. 1 position in the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service for dollar volume sales in 2014, and have closed in excess of $284 million over the last 12 months.

Riskin Partners has claimed the No. 1 position for dollar volume sales in Montecito nine out of the last 10 years, and was recognized by the Wall Street Journal in 2012 as the No. 11 team in the country.

Riskin Partners’ sales volume is a staggering 206 percent greater than the No. 2 agent in the Santa Barbara MLS.

Among the team’s 2015 sales was an exceptional Padaro Lane beach house, which closed for $19 million, the year’s highest sale to date. Riskin Partners represented the sellers in every sale over $10 million this year. Three of those properties received multiple offers.

“In this year’s first quarter, Santa Barbara and Montecito have seen a substantial increase in real estate activity across the board,” said Dina Landi. “In fact, sales are up 26% year to date.”

What is the team’s strategy for the remainder of 2015?

According to Sarah Kelly, “In order to continue to provide impeccable service and unrivaled representation for our clients, we’ve expanded our team to include seven full-time professionals.”

Rebecca Riskin adds, “Meeting our client’s needs is our first priority.  We are proud of our success, but ultimately only feel successful when our clients are happy.”

— Sara Thandi is the marketing director for Riskin Partners.

