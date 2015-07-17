Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
Real Estate

Riskin Partners Real Estate Team Posts Record YTD Sales

Dina Landi, Rebecca Riskin and Sarah Kelly make up Riskin Partners, a Santa Barbara residential real estate team.
Dina Landi, Rebecca Riskin and Sarah Kelly make up Riskin Partners, a Santa Barbara residential real estate team. (Riskin Partners photo)
By Sara Thandi for Riskin Partners | July 17, 2015 | 7:17 a.m.

Santa Barbara residential real estate team Riskin Partners, a luxury division of Village Properties Realtors and Christies International Real Estate, set a new company sales record, closing over $260 million year-to-date.

Partners Rebecca Riskin, Dina Landi and Sarah Kelly earned the No. 1 position in the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service for dollar volume sales in 2014, and in the same year Riskin Partners was recognized by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends as the No. 8 team in the country for sales volume by teams comprised of five agents or fewer.

Among the team’s 2015 sales was an off-market transaction that closed for $27.5 million, making it the highest sale in Montecito since 2008. The estate, designed by Don Nulty AIA and Michael S. Smith ASID, offers an unrivaled location adjacent to the San Ysidro Ranch, superb privacy and vast ocean views. Riskin Partners was the only agent involved in the transaction.

“The high-end Montecito market (over $8 million) has seen a remarkable upswing in sales during the first half of 2015. Ten single family residences traded hands in the first half of the year, totaling over $121 million, while the first six months of 2014 yielded five sales totaling almost $61 million,” Landi said. “This represents an astonishing 98.36 percent increase in dollar volume year over year.”

Riskin Partners was involved in nine of the 10 transactions year to date and has claimed the No. 1 position for dollar volume sales in Montecito nine out of the last 10 years.

— Sara Thandi is the marketing director for Riskin Partners.

