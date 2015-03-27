Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc Opening to Riders for Spring Break

By Carl Creel for the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park Project | March 27, 2015 | 3:18 p.m.

At noon this Sunday, March 29, the River Bend Bike Park will open for riding after a brief ceremony to acknowledge the many volunteers that made the park possible.

This bike park was built by the community for the community and was initiated in June 2011. The park is being opened Sunday so it will be available for use during spring break next week.

The grand opening and dedication of the park will begin at noon Sunday, April 19.

This bicycle park has been built for all ages and abilities of riders. It will include four BMX tracks, a cross-country skills course and a jump line with areas for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders. This park is a state of the art, free to ride facility that truly involves all skill levels and is one of best in California. This park will be open sunrise to sunset seven days a week. A helmet is required.

The River Bend Bike Park is located at the dead end of North A Street across from the soccer fields and Babe Ruth baseball field.

Detailed Description of the Tracks

» 1. Starter track for first time riders regardless of age.

» 2. The next three tracks are for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders that involve small to large rollers, table tops and banked turns.

» 3. There is a jumpline with small, medium and large jumps with a start hill ranging from 4 feet to 15 feet tall to challenge all riders.

» 4. There is a mountain bike cross-country course with various levels that can involve wood, dirt and rock features to practice riding and balance over obstacles.

» 5. There is a flat and wide perimeter trail around the whole park that can be used for all types of bicycles and age groups. This area can be used as a riding/walking trail while other family members are riding the rest of the park.

For more information follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or click here or call our hotline at 805.620.RIDE (7433).

— Carl Creel is chairman of the Lompoc Valley Motorsports Park Project.

 
