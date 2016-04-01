River Valley Rovers Win Boys U14 Soccer Title at California Cup

Youth Sports

The River Valley Rovers Deportivo Santa Barbara under-14 boys soccer team won the Coast Soccer League California Cup Tournament in San Bernardino, beating the Fillmore Dream in the final.

The club is competing this weekend in the Cal South Sports Authority State Cup in Lancaster.

RVR Deportivo was started by Justin Uribe and his father-in-law Luis Donato. They, with the help of Alex Uribe, the president of the River Valley Rovers Club in Santa Ynez, cover player membership costs, the expenses for uniforms, transportation, snacks, meals and lodging for out-of-town tournaments and tournament entry fees. Parents chip what they can afford.

Uribe is a service technician for Patterson Self Storage and Donato owns his own landscaping and gardening business, Donato Services.

Parents interested in the team can contact Justin Uribe at (805) 455-9712.

