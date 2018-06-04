Riverbed Fire Near Lompoc Contained at Quarter-Acre

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a small vegetation fire in the Santa Ynez River bed near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near Highway 246 and Sweeney Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Three county engines responded to the fire, which was contained to about a quarter-acre, he said.

An investigation indicated the fire began at a homeless encampment, he added.

