Riverside rallies past SBCC, 6-5

Softball

Riverside scored three runs in the fifth on Tuesday afternoon and then beat visiting Santa Barbara City College 6-5 on A’loni Appleton’s two-out, walk-off RBI single in the seventh.

The Vaqueros dropped their third straight softball game and fell to 10-12. Catcher Aeriel Carlson paced the Tigers (21-9) by going 2-3 with a triple and a three-run homer in the fifth.

Synphony Hall and Riley Peckels (4 inns., no runs, no hits) held the Vaqueros to two singles. Riverside committed five errors and SBCC took a 5-0 lead with five unearned runs in the third. Emily Bland and Sloane Greeley delivered RBIs while Bland and Madison Foster scored on wild pitches.

The Vaqueros will play Game 3 of their six-game road trip on Thursday at Oxnard, starting at 2:30 p.m.