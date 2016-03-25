Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Riviera Insurance Services Adds Summer Ellis to Benefits Department

By Nina Grabowksi for Riviera Insurance Services | March 25, 2016 | 1:50 p.m.

Riviera Insurance Services is proud to announce the addition of Summer Ellis, senior account manager, to the employee benefits division.

Ellis joins Riviera Insurance Services with over 7 years of serving and managing all sectors of the employee benefits industry, including the individual market, small group and large group markets.

She holds many certificates available within the industry such as the HIP (Health Insurance Professional) accreditation and a week long course with Shield University.

She continues to stay on top of the industry changes such as Healthcare reform and more.

“Summer’s expertise in working with larger clients (over 100 employees) gives our team a multidimensional approach” said Steve Woodward, executive vice president of Riviera Insurance Services. “Her understanding of larger client needs, translates well into working with the smaller clients (under 100 employees) that have very similar needs.”

Summer has strong skill sets in understanding the client needs and matching them up with insurance companies to produce the wins clients are looking for today.

In addition to her technical knowledge, she yearns to provide exceptional customer service. Her clients can trust that the job will get done.

Riviera Insurance Services was founded in 2006 by a group of highly experienced insurance professionals. Celebrating their 10th year anniversary, their professional staff is unique in that they can bring expertise in the area of employee benefits and property, casualty and workers compensation to businesses who appreciate a “one team” approach when it comes to their Risk Management needs.

They are dedicated to working with successful individuals and businesses located in the Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles corridor. Their understanding of the complex insurance industry allows their team to provide their clients with creative strategies and solutions tailored to meet ones business objectives. 

Nina Grabowksi is an office manager at Riviera Insurance Services.

