Riviera Insurance Services Partners With Maxwell Health to Modernize Employee Benefits

Riviera Insurance Services has announced a partnership with Maxwell Health, an innovative employee benefits operating system. The relationship with Maxwell Health secures Riviera Insurance Services as an industry leader, offering top-line technology paired with best-in-class benefits strategy and expertise.

Founded in 2006 by seasoned industry professionals, Riviera Insurance Services is built on experience, the ability to remove corporate red tape and strong industry relationships to provide clients with insurance programs designed to meet individual and business needs.

Beginning with the leadership, the company’s expertise allows them to provide creative strategies and effective solutions for their clients.

Maxwell Health is an end-to-end operating system for benefits that includes a product and carrier-agnostic marketplace; a beautiful user interface; and an intuitive, lifestyle-

based system that bundles benefits for simplified, personalized benefits enrollment.

Groups using the platform have access to a comprehensive benefits administration system for HR teams that supports complex benefits strategies for groups of any size, saving time, money and paper.

Maxwell engages employees after enrollment with an iOS and Android app that includes virtual insurance ID cards, providing benefits and wellness information 24/7.

“Maxwell’s technology provides seamless connectivity for HR administration and employee enrollment,” said Steve Woodward, executive vice president of Riviera Insurance Services. “In addition, the ability to allow an employee to self-serve 24/7 by using the app will free up HR professionals to focus on other tasks. Maxwell Health is more than a partner — they are part of our team.”

“The team at Riviera Insurance Services are problem solvers. They get to know their clients inside and customize the insurance and benefits solutions they offer,” said Veer Gidwaney, CEO and co-founder of Maxwell Health. “We’re incredibly excited about this partnership and look forward bringing an even better experience to their clients.”

— Steve Woodward represents Riviera Insurance Services.