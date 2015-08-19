Riviera Youth Bike Team Offers Healthy Community for At-Risk Pre-Teens

Advice

With the support of the Bialis Family Foundation, Zack Bertges and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition have formed the Riviera Youth Bike Team (RYBT) to provide at-risk youth an opportunity to impact their lives by joining a cycling team.

RYBT caters to children struggling with issues such as bullying, obesity, inactivity, low self-esteem, financial hardship and learning differences, and 17 children are riding as part of the team this inaugural season, and its goal is to give children all the tools they need to reach and maintain their health and fitness goals in a fun, organized, and supportive team environment.

Children, staff, some parents and additional volunteers will engage in Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday workouts to prepare them for the 34 mile route option during the Oct. 17 Santa Barbara 100. Sessions include park workouts, indoor spin classes and on-road group bicycle rides with league-certified instructors.

All will ride through the finish line chute, where at the SB 100 event village (Leadbetter Beach), RYBT staff will host a kids party. Additionally, RYBT will be use the grand stage area to present RYBT kids with certificates of completion and awards for completing their journey as a cycling team.

A follow-up program for the kids will be announced at this event, as well.

Zack Bertges and Riviera Multisport have partnered, accepted sponsorships and worked in conjunction with several organizations to fulfill this program’s initial logistical and staffing needs.

Major supporters for RYBT include the Bialis Foundation (Ellen & Jon Bialis), SBBIKE (Christine Bourgeois & Mike Vergeer), the Santa Barbara 100 (Board of Directors, providing free entry to the RYBT team members), Hazards Cyclesport (Bruce Davis), Mad Fitness Santa Barbara (Marianne Madsen), Easy Lift Transportation (Ernesto Paredes) and additional coaches and volunteers specializing in cycling, nutrition and child psychology.

This program will not be possible without further community support, by way of volunteer time, donations for RYBT kids or further financial contributions to aid in providing bikes, clothing, storage and many other additional expenses.

Please consider getting involved with the Riviera Youth Bike Team. RYBT is currently accepting sponsors at various tax-deductible donation levels or in-kind with needed equipment/products.Depending on amount, sponsors may have their business logo associated with all future press releases, on cycling kits and collateral and online, and they will receive special privileges/access at future RYBT fundraising events.

Learn more about becoming a sponsor by communicating with [email protected] or donate today online.

— Zack Bertges is the program director of the Riviera Youth Bike Team.