Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:54 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

RJ Wilson Named Girls Soccer Coach at Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 14, 2016 | 12:20 p.m.

Randy John (RJ) Wilson has been named the girls soccer at Bishop Diego, athletic director Dan Peeters announced.

RJ Wilson is the new girls soccer coach at Bishop Diego Click to view larger
RJ Wilson is the new girls soccer coach at Bishop Diego

Wilson has several years of experience coaching at the youth club level in Ventura County and with the Santa Barbara Soccer Club. He's also worked as an assistant coach for boys and girls at Royal High in Simi Valley and was the head coach for the UCSB men's club team from 2011-2015.

Wilson is a physical education teacher at Vieja Valley Elementary, coaches soccer at Marymount School and works with the One School School.

He is a graduate of Royal High and Lindsay Wilson College in Kentucky, where he played for the perennial NAIA national powerhouse. He has a bachelor's degree in physical education, with an emphasis in coaching.

Wilson fills the position vacated by Josh Redezno who moved out the area earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to have someone with Coach Wilson’s experience leading our girls program,” said Peeters.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 