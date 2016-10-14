RJ Wilson Named Girls Soccer Coach at Bishop Diego

Girls Soccer

Randy John (RJ) Wilson has been named the girls soccer at Bishop Diego, athletic director Dan Peeters announced.

Wilson has several years of experience coaching at the youth club level in Ventura County and with the Santa Barbara Soccer Club. He's also worked as an assistant coach for boys and girls at Royal High in Simi Valley and was the head coach for the UCSB men's club team from 2011-2015.

Wilson is a physical education teacher at Vieja Valley Elementary, coaches soccer at Marymount School and works with the One School School.

He is a graduate of Royal High and Lindsay Wilson College in Kentucky, where he played for the perennial NAIA national powerhouse. He has a bachelor's degree in physical education, with an emphasis in coaching.

Wilson fills the position vacated by Josh Redezno who moved out the area earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to have someone with Coach Wilson’s experience leading our girls program,” said Peeters.

