Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:48 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
Salute to Nurses

33 RN Candidates Graduate from Santa Barbara City College

Nearly three dozen RN candidates graduated Friday from the School of Nursing at Santa Barbara City College. Click to view larger
Nearly three dozen RN candidates graduated Friday from the School of Nursing at Santa Barbara City College. (Robin Karlsson photo)
By Staff Report | May 13, 2017 | 9:56 a.m.

Nearly three dozen RN candidates graduated Friday from the School of Nursing at Santa Barbara City College.

Upon completion of the 2-year program, the 33 students were on track to become registered nurses (RN).

Graduation from SBCC with an associate degree and a major in nursing qualifies graduates to take the state board examination for licensure as registered nurses.

SBCC’s nursing program offers several tracks, including registered nurse, vocational nurse and certified nursing assistant.

The 2017 nursing graduates were: 

Alexis Alcantar

Kristin Aller 

Steve Alnes

Jose Amarillas 

Ashley A. Holman 

Heidi Brock 

Grisel Cardenas 

Oscar Corona 

Courtney Crispin

Courtney Del Rio 

Theresa Finley 

Sarah Flynn 

Graham Fusch

Stacey Gannon 

Tamra Garibay-Santella

Celena Grant 

Simone Jackson 

Katherine Jimenez 

Sophie Jones 

Shanna Jowers

Amanda Kyle 

Erica LaPointe

Nikki Lawler

Manual Lujan 

Tara Medel 

Izabella Osvath 

Ruby Phillips 

Dawn Rademacher 

Mayra Real 

Joshua Schultz 

Rosa Sierra 

Vito Summa 

Alyssa Valdez

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 