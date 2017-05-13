33 RN Candidates Graduate from Santa Barbara City College

Nearly three dozen RN candidates graduated Friday from the School of Nursing at Santa Barbara City College.
Upon completion of the 2-year program, the 33 students were on track to become registered nurses (RN).
Graduation from SBCC with an associate degree and a major in nursing qualifies graduates to take the state board examination for licensure as registered nurses.
SBCC’s nursing program offers several tracks, including registered nurse, vocational nurse and certified nursing assistant.
The 2017 nursing graduates were:
Alexis Alcantar
Kristin Aller
Steve Alnes
Jose Amarillas
Ashley A. Holman
Heidi Brock
Grisel Cardenas
Oscar Corona
Courtney Crispin
Courtney Del Rio
Theresa Finley
Sarah Flynn
Graham Fusch
Stacey Gannon
Tamra Garibay-Santella
Celena Grant
Simone Jackson
Katherine Jimenez
Sophie Jones
Shanna Jowers
Amanda Kyle
Erica LaPointe
Nikki Lawler
Manual Lujan
Tara Medel
Izabella Osvath
Ruby Phillips
Dawn Rademacher
Mayra Real
Joshua Schultz
Rosa Sierra
Vito Summa
Alyssa Valdez
