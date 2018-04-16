Road Closure at Battles/Shepard Intersection

Motorists are advised that road work and a detour will take place for about four weeks at the intersection of Battles Road and Shepard Drive in Santa Maria starting Wednesday, March 29.

JW Design and various contractors will be working in the intersection to complete utility connections, connect the new Shepard Drive to the existing intersection, and completely reconstruct the Battles Road intersection for the Enos Rancho project.

The work will require a complete closure of the intersection for public safety. No vehicles, pedestrians or bicycles will be allowed to use the intersection for the duration of construction.

A detour will be provided on Shepard Drive and Hancock Avenue to maintain traffic flow. Bradley Road and College Drive will remain open.

All businesses will be open and accessible throughout construction during regular business hours. Signs will be provided to direct all traffic to access locations.

The commuting traffic may experience minor delays during construction. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes whenever possible to avoid delays.

City staff recommends drivers obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works/Engineering Division at 925-0951 ext. 2225.



— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.