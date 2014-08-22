Road Closures Scheduled for Santa Barbara Triathlon

About 1,000 cyclists will ride through southern Santa Barbara County on Saturday morning as part of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, causing road closures.

The California Highway Patrol will monitor the route and the closures, which will be in effect between 7 a.m. and around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Closures will be in effect on Highway 150 between Highway 192 and Gobernador Canyon Road, and Highway 192 between Sheffield Drive and Highway 150.

The long course takes place on Saturday while the sprint courses are scheduled for Sunday morning. All the races start and finish at the Cabrillo Bathhouse at Santa Barbara’s East Beach, at 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Caltrans has traffic updates for state highways available on its website.

