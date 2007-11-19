Road Repaving Set for Los Padres Forest
Motorists will encounter closures for work near Middle Santa Ynez Campground. Figueroa Mountain and Happy Canyon roads to see delays next week.
By Staff Report | November 19, 2007 | 8:00 p.m.
U.S. Forest Service officials have announced a series of road closures in Los Padres National Forest for repaving.
Romero Camuesa Road will be closed this week from Middle Santa Ynez Campground. Next week, the road will be closed at Romero Saddle. Also next week, repaving is expected to delay travelers on Figueroa Montain Road and Happy Canyon Road.
For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Ranger District at 805.967.3481 or the Santa Lucia Ranger District at 805.925.9538.
