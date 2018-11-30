Road to College Cup: Akron Making Return Trip to Santa Barbara; Indiana, Maryland Advance

Soccer

Akron is coming back to Santa Barbara to try and win another NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup.

The Zips ended Stanford’s three-year reign as champion with a 3-2 victory in a quarterfinal match on Friday night at Stanford.

Akron be joined at the Final Four at UCSB’s Harder Stadium by No. 2 Indiana and No. 11 Maryland. James Madison plays at Michigan State on Saturday for the final semifinal berth

The College Cup semifinals are on Dec. 7 and the championship on Sunday, Dec. 9

Indiana got a goal from Austin Pinchot in the 62nd minute and beat Notre Dame, 1-0.

Sebastian Elena scored in the 29th minute and Maryland made it stand up for a 1-0- win at third-seeded Kentucky.

Akron won the national title when the College Cup was last played in Santa Barbara in 2010. The Zips beat Louisville, 1-0.

Against Stanford, the Zips got two first-half goals from Marcel Zajac and the game winner from Colin Biros in the 81s minute to end the Cardinal’s run for a fourth College Cup title.

Stanford tied the score at 2-2 on a penalty kick by Tanner Beeson in the 57th minute and a Zach Ryan goal off a Jared Gilbey cross in the 68th.

Akron regrouped and reclaimed the lead when Biros headed in a cross from Marco Micaletto.

The Zips kept the pressure on the Cardinal and ended a two-match losing streak against them in the NCAA Tournament. Akron lost in last year’s semifinals, 2-0, and fell in the 2015 semifinals in a penalty-kick shootout, 8-7.

Maryland advanced to its 14th College Cup by shutting down a high-scoring Kentucky squad on its home field.

The Terrapins have not allowed a goal in the last 320 minutes of play.

"For our program, this is a big moment," head coach Sasho Cirovski said. "We struggled the last couple years in the NCAA Tournament and we challenged this team to reset the identity and bring back the Maryland quality, and this team has done that. You saw a team tonight that was battle tested and understood the challenge and met it.”

Elney scored in the 29th minute. The ball was played in to Paul Bin 25 yards from goal and the junior one touched the ball to Amar Sejdic. Sejdic played to the streaking Elney, who finished far post from 18 yards away.

"I just took my touch and let it go far post and it went in and we celebrated like it was the national championship,” said Elney.

Goalie Dayne St. Clair saved the lead in the 78th minute, making a sensational left-handed reaction save on a deflected shot.

St. Clair and the Maryland defense shut out the nation's No. 5 scoring offense. Kentucky was 12-0 at home prior to Friday, scoring 32 goals and conceding just two in their home ground.

Maryland will face off with second-seeded Indiana in next Friday's semifinals.

Indiana is back in the College Cup for the second straight season and the 20th time in program history.

"Notre Dame is a fantastic opponent," said Indiana coach Todd Yeagley said. "We knew it would be tight. In the second half we started to grab ahold of it.

"Everyone stepped up in the last 25 minutes. I felt if we got one (goal), that would be all we needed. Our team defense has been so good."

Panchot scored off assists from Andrew Gutman and Trevor Swartz.

"It's a relief," Gutman said about advancing. "For me, right away the mind switches -- who do we play? We'll enjoy this and tomorrow we get back to work and start thinking about Maryland."

Indiana beat Maryland twice this season, 2-1 during the Big Ten regular and in a PK shootout in the Big Ten tourney semifinals.

"This gives us a lot of confidence to keep it going," said goalkeeper Trey Muse, who recorded his 12th save of the season. "It was the right time to get another shutout. I think we're ready for (the College Cup).”

Indiana is seeking its ninth national championship.