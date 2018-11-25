Road to College Cup: Stanford Stays Alive, Beats St. Mary’s in PK Shootout

Soccer

Stanford got a big-time performance from goalkeeper Andrew Thomas and beat St. Mary’s in a penalty-kick shootout to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament on Sunday in Moraga.

The three-time defending national champions won the shootout 4-2 after battling the unbeaten Gaels to a scoreless draw through regulation time and two 10-minute overtime periods.

Thomas made 10 saves during regulation and overtime and stopped St. Mary’s first attempt in the shootout.

The Cardinal will now host Akron on Friday for a spot in the College Cup Final Four at UCSB’s Harder Stadium.

UCSB is hosting the College Cup on Dec. 7 and 9.

Akron, which won the national title at Harder Stadium in 2010, stunned top-seeded Wake Forest, 1-0, on Sunday in Winston-Salem. N.C.

The Zips scored the game-winning goal one minute into the second half. Marcel Zajac scored off a pass from David Egbo.

Wake Forest thought it leveled the score in the 89th minute, but the goal was waved off by an offsides call.

In other third-round action, No. 2 Indiana continued to roll in the tournament, blanking Air Force, 2-0,

The second straight shutout victory by the Hoosiers sets up an all-Indiana quarterfinal battle with Notre Dame.

The No. 7 Irish scored in the 100th minute to beat Virginia, 1-0. Jack Lynn headed in a diagonal ball from Tommy McCabe for the game winner.

Jack Lynn beats the clock in the 1st OT and sends the Irish to the @NCAASoccer quarterfinals! #SCtop10 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/OSz84H9ysx — ND Men's Soccer (@NDMenSoccer) November 26, 2018

Third-seeded Kentucky advanced to its first quarterfinal appearance with a 2-1 victory over Lipscomb.

The Wildcats will host No. 11 Maryland, which blanked sixth-seeded Duke 2-0.

The other quarterfinal match will pit two surprise teams of the tournament: James Madison and Michigan State.

James Madison, which last week upset No. 5 North Carolina, rolled past No. 12 Virginia Tech 3-0.

Michigan State, coming off a second-round upset at No. 4 Louisville, beat No. 13 Georgetown on a long-range blast by Michael Miller in the 45th minute.

Georgetown thought it took the lead in the 22nd minute off a corner kick. Hoya players raised their hands to celebrate a goal, but the official ruled that the ball was cleared off the line by Michigan State.

The game was moved from the Georgetown grass soccer field to the football team's turf facility, because of heavy rain overnight.