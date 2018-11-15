Road to College Cup: UC Irvine Survives Shootout in First Round

Soccer

UC Irvine goalkeeper Greg Patenaude’s made two stops in a seven-round penalty-kick shootout, and the Anteaters outlasted Grand Canyon, 6-5, in a first-round game in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament on Thursday night in Irvine.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods.

Irvine, an at-large entry from the Big West, advances to play at three-time defending national champion Stanford on Sunday.

The NCAA Tournament culminates with the College Cup at UCSB's Harder Stadium, Dec. 7 and 9.

Noozhawk will be keeping you updated on the tournament through the national title game.

Big West Tournament champion UC Riverside lost to Pacific, 1-0, in a first-round game moved from Stockton to Fresno because of the smoky air from the Camp Fire.

Anthony Orendain scored in the 23rd minute for the Tigers, who are coached by Westmont alum Ryan Jorden. The game was played a Fresno Pacific University.

Pacific plays at No. 6 Duke in the second round on Sunday. Pacific has never advanced past the second round.

UCLA, a four-time national champion, was eliminated in the opening round by Portland, 1-0. Benji Michel scored the winning goal in the 31st minute. Portland advances to play at No. 3 seed Kentucky.

Also in the west, Washington was knocked out by Lipscomb on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw through regulation and overtime, and Oregon State beat SMU, 2-1. The Beavers play at St. Mary’s in the second round.

Other first-round scores: North Carolina State 4, Campbell 1; Akron 3, Rider 1; Colgate 1, New Hampshire 0; James Madison 3, High Point 0; Michigan 1, Princeton 1, Michigan wins on PKs; Furman beats UNC Wilmington on PKs; Charlotte beats Georgia State on PKs; West Virginia 4, LIU Brooklyn 2; Michigan State 2, UIC 0; Air Force 4, Central Arkansas 0; UConn 4, Rhode Island 3 in OT.