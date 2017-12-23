Road-Weary San Marcos Comes Up Short at Calabasas

Boys Basketball

San Marcos completed a week of road games with a 76-73 loss at Calabasas in non-league boys basketball game on Friday.

The Royals fought back from a 14-point deficit in the second half and took the lead, but Calabasas came up with some big plays down the stretch to win the game.

It was the third road game of the week for San Marcos after posting wins at Pioneer Valley in Santa Maria and Colony in Ontario.

"We traveled over 750 miles this week due to the Thomas Fire," coach Landon Boucher said. "We were supposed to play our Pioneer Valley game and this Calabasas game at home, but couldn’t due to the fire."

The Santa Barbara Unified School District kept its schools closed for all events for the remainder of the winter break.

San Marcos fell to 9-3 on the season while Calabasas improved to 9-2.

“I’m proud of our guys' effort," Boucher said. "Calabasas is a really good team; after the week we had, to play them that tough showed we have heart.”

