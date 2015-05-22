Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:27 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Airports, Law Enforcement Gear Up with Travel Over Memorial Day Weekend Expected to Hit 10-Year High

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 22, 2015 | 12:45 p.m.

More people will travel this Memorial Day weekend than last year — more than any year in the past decade, in fact — and local airports and law enforcement agencies are preparing to deal with them.

The vast majority of those journeying between Thursday and Monday were expected to drive to their destinations, according to a Triple A travel report, which projects 37.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the holiday weekend.

That’s nearly 5 percent more travelers than last year, and marks the highest travel volume for Memorial Day in 10 years, the report showed.

Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns said this weekend kicks off the beginning of summer travel season and is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

“Santa Barbara Airport expects airport traffic to be heaviest on Thursday and Friday and Tuesday, so passengers are encouraged to give themselves a little extra time prior to departure,” she said.

The airport, which serves 700,000 passengers annually, also encouraged visitors to pay homage at its two World War II memorials, which will be adorned with wreaths for the holiday.

The California Highway Patrol will focus on ensuring drivers and passengers wear their seat belts, with all available officers out on freeways and county roads as part of a maximum-enforcement period.

Just about every other Santa Barbara County agency will deploy DUI saturation checkpoints throughout the weekend.

Santa Barbara Police will conduct checkpoints somewhere in the city on Friday and Saturday between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“Over the course of the past three years, DUI collisions have claimed eight lives and resulted in 88 injury crashes harming 109 of our friends and neighbors,” Sgt. Mike Brown said, noting the crime caused 802 deaths and nearly 24,000 serious injuries statewide in 2014.

Lompoc and Santa Maria police departments will host their own checkpoints, as will the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department within the city of Goleta, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

