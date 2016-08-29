Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:36 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Roadside Vegetation Fire Slows Traffic Near Los Alamos

Blaze along Highway 101 Near Solomon Summit was quickly contained

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, a county helicopter and a strike team from the Rey Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Los Alamos Monday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, a county helicopter and a strike team from the Rey Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Los Alamos Monday afternoon.  (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 5:05 p.m. | August 29, 2016 | 3:37 p.m.

A vegetation fire broke out along Highway 101 north of Los Alamos Monday afternoon but responding firefighters were able to stop the forward progress after it burned about a quarter-acre, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on the east side of the freeway, between Palmer Road and the Solomon Grade, spokesman Mike Eliason said. 

County Fire engines responded along with a five-engine strike team assigned to the Chimney Fire that was heading by, Eliason said, and the crews held the fire in check. 

A County Air Support helicopter also responded and made a water drop on the fire. 

The California Highway Patrol closed the right lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed between Los Alamos and Orcutt to make room for the responding fire equipment. 

It was still closed as of 3:30 p.m. and Caltrans told drivers to expect slow traffic for the afternoon commute, as traffic backed up into the Los Alamos Valley. 

Fire crews planned to stay in the area until all hot spots were extinguished and an investigator was called to the scene, Eliason said. 

Santa Barbara County has a weather forecast this week for strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures, which make for critical fire weather conditions. 

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Santa Barbara County mountains and South Coast areas, in effect between 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 