Roadside Vegetation Fire Slows Traffic Near Los Alamos

A vegetation fire broke out along Highway 101 north of Los Alamos Monday afternoon but responding firefighters were able to stop the forward progress after it burned about a quarter-acre, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on the east side of the freeway, between Palmer Road and the Solomon Grade, spokesman Mike Eliason said.

County Fire engines responded along with a five-engine strike team assigned to the Chimney Fire that was heading by, Eliason said, and the crews held the fire in check.

A County Air Support helicopter also responded and made a water drop on the fire.

The California Highway Patrol closed the right lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed between Los Alamos and Orcutt to make room for the responding fire equipment.

It was still closed as of 3:30 p.m. and Caltrans told drivers to expect slow traffic for the afternoon commute, as traffic backed up into the Los Alamos Valley.

Fire crews planned to stay in the area until all hot spots were extinguished and an investigator was called to the scene, Eliason said.

Santa Barbara County has a weather forecast this week for strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures, which make for critical fire weather conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Santa Barbara County mountains and South Coast areas, in effect between 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

