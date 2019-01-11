Pixel Tracker

Rob Adams Joins Hayes Commercial Group as Associate Broker

By Ted Hoagland for Hayes Commercial Group | January 11, 2019 | 6:33 p.m.

Rob Adams joined Hayes Commercial Group as an associate broker, effective Jan. 1.

Rob Adams
Rob Adams

Adams' 18-year background as a commercial broker, residential builder and CCIM has equipped him with expertise in all facets of commercial and investment real estate representation.

Adams began his commercial real estate career in 2001, working directly with Radius Group principal Scott Glenn in Santa Barbara, where he gained valuable experience in the local market.

He then pursued his entrepreneurial dream in 2004, launching a residential building company in his hometown of Tucson, Ariz. Experiencing both the robust economy and the downturn that followed pushed Adams to refine his ever-growing skillset and embrace outside-the-box thinking.

Adams returned to his passion of commercial real estate in Santa Barbara in 2015, bringing his skills, values and drive – plus extensive relationships throughout Southern California — to serve each client.

“Rob’s expertise and commercial real estate instincts are a welcome addition to the Hayes team,” managing partner Steve Hayes said.

Adams is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and has been active on the board of managers of the Montecito YMCA for the past 10 years. An active CCIM (certified commercial investment member), he sits on the 2019 board of directors of the Greater Los Angeles Chapter.

He is also the proud and busy father of three school-age kids.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing director for Hayes Commercial Group.

 

