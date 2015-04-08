Rob Adams Joins Lee & Associates as Associate in Santa Barbara Office

Lee & Associates-Central Coast is happy to announce the hiring of Rob Adams as an associate.

Adams will specialize in office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties and will be based in Lee & Associates’ Santa Barbara­­­ office.

Adams­ joins Lee & Associates-Central Coast with more than 20 years of combined sales, residential building and commercial real estate experience.

“We are thrilled to have Rob join our Santa Barbara office,” said Clarice Clarke, president of Lee & Associates-Central Coast. “His background in commercial real estate and sales will make him a strong asset to our company.”

Adams is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. In his early career he worked as a sales executive for several successful companies in the Los Angeles area, including Kinkos and Océ. During this time he developed a track record of exceeding sales objectives and creating lasting customer relationships.­­

In 2001, Adams moved to Santa Barbara and began working for commercial real estate firm Radius Group, with his sales skills as a backing he gained valuable experience in the local commercial real estate market.

Later, Adams left the company to pursue his long-standing entrepreneurial dream, creating his own residential building company in his hometown of Tucson, Ariz. He ran a profitable business for several years but later felt the need to return to his passion for commercial real estate.

“I am excited to join Lee & Associates­-Central Coast," Adams said. "Their team-driven and client-focused philosophy, along with their local expertise and national reach make them a leader in the commercial real estate field.”

— Tara Naughter is the marketing manager for Lee & Associates-Central Coast.