Rob Dunton Named to Development Team at UCSB

By Rob Dunton for UCSB | February 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Rob Dunton

Rob Dunton has joined UCSB’s philanthropy team as assistant dean of development, College of Engineering and the Sciences.

He leaves the post of director of philanthropy of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, where he served for over six years.

Dunton ​directed the Cancer Foundation fund-raising efforts to ensure superior cancer care for all those in Santa Barbara, regardless of means.

He also helped lead the successful $48 million campaign for the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center that opened in September.

At UCSB, Dunton will oversee the university’s fund-raising activities in the College of Engineering and the division of Mathematical, Life and Physical Sciences in the College of Letters and Science.

UCSB has a student body of more than 24,000 students (undergraduate and graduate), and is ranked No. 8 by U.S. News and World Report in its list of top public universities.​​

— Rob Dunton for UCSB.

 

