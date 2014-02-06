Rob Fredericks Joins Board of Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County

Rob Fredericks, deputy executive director/chief administrative officer for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

Fredericks has an extensive background in real estate, land development and affordable housing.

In addition to his work at the Housing Authority, Fredericks is involved with numerous other community organizations. He is the immediate past president of the Southern California Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials; a board member of the Pacific Southwest Region of NAHRO; the current president of San Felipe Independent Living; a board member of Friendship Manor; and the president of the Housing Authority’s affiliate 501c(3) nonprofit, 2nd Story Associates. He is also a licensed real estate broker.

He holds an undergraduate degree in business administration with a concentration in real estate financial management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is a private, nonprofit countywide funding agency that is forging innovative private/public financial partnerships to support local workforce and affordable housing. The agency supports affordable rental and homeownership housing production and operates a new Workforce Homebuyer Down Payment Loan Program.

— Erica Mesker is the development and communications assistant for the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.