Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:42 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Rob Fredericks Joins Board of Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County

By Erica Mesker for the Housing Trust Fund | February 6, 2014 | 2:34 p.m.

Rob Fredericks
Rob Fredericks

Rob Fredericks, deputy executive director/chief administrative officer for the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

Fredericks has an extensive background in real estate, land development and affordable housing.

In addition to his work at the Housing Authority, Fredericks is involved with numerous other community organizations. He is the immediate past president of the Southern California Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials; a board member of the Pacific Southwest Region of NAHRO; the current president of San Felipe Independent Living; a board member of Friendship Manor; and the president of the Housing Authority’s affiliate 501c(3) nonprofit, 2nd Story Associates. He is also a licensed real estate broker.

He holds an undergraduate degree in business administration with a concentration in real estate financial management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is a private, nonprofit countywide funding agency that is forging innovative private/public financial partnerships to support local workforce and affordable housing. The agency supports affordable rental and homeownership housing production and operates a new Workforce Homebuyer Down Payment Loan Program.

Click here for more information about the Housing Trust Fund.

— Erica Mesker is the development and communications assistant for the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 