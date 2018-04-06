Rob Heckman Selected as Deputy Chief for Santa Barbara County Fire

Division Chief Rob Heckman has been selected as the new deputy fire chief for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

He will be replacing Eric Peterson, who was recently appointed fire chief.

Chief Heckman has worked for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department for 18 years.

He holds two associate’s degrees from Santa Barbara City College as well as a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from UCSB. Heckman also served as a Royal Marines Commando in the United Kingdom from 1983-1987.

Chief Heckman has served as firefighter/paramedic, engineer, captain, operations battalion chief and division chief/fire marshal.

He will begin his assignment as deputy fire chief on March 30.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.